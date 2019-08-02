Loading...
Vista Elks News

Monthly Events At the Lodge

Our mailing address is: 1947 E. Vista Way, Vista, CA  92084
Our office phone number is: (760) 724-1968

Aug 1st – Lodge Meeting 7pm
Aug 3rd – Lodge Cleanup 10am
Aug 4th – Luau on the Patio 5-9pm
Aug 8th – House Mtg 6pm, Board Mtg 7pm
Aug 11th – Champagne Dance Party 1-4pm
Aug 15th – Lodge Meeting 7pm
Aug 15th – Bulletin Submissions Due
Aug 17th- Lodge Game Night
Aug 20th – Bunco 2pm, Bridge 4pm
Aug 20th – New Member Mtg 6-7:30pm
Aug 21st – NC Widow(er)s Meeting 1:30-3pm
Aug 22nd – Cribbage 12-4pm, Lodge Meeting 7pm
Aug 27 – CWW Widdow(er)s Bocce 4pm
Aug 30-Sep 1st – Grasshoppers Campout in Hemet
Aug 31st – Lori Fay Comedy Hynotist 7:30pm

Sep 2nd – Labor Day Picnic
Sep 7th – Purple Pig Spaghetti Dinner
Oct 13th – Octoberfest at the Lodge
Nov 11th – Veterans Day Picnic
