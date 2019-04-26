Loading...
Vista Elks Monthly Events

April 25, 2019

SUNDAY BALLROOM TEADANCES! On the 2nd & 4th Sundays, 12-3pm, Starting 4/28
*NOTE TIME CHANGE FOR MOTHER’S DAY to 2-5PM JUST AFTER MEMBER’S SUNDAY BRUNCH – 8:30am-12pm*
DONATION: $10/Elks Members – $15/Non-Members – $25/Couples
ALL AGES ARE WELCOMED! Enjoy hand-selected Ballroom, Swing, Latin & Country Dance Music Played by: DJ PATRICK HILL
SEMI-FORMAL ATTIRE PLEASE
Complimentary Dance Lessons 12-12:30pm with Master Dance Instructor, CHRISTY JOHNSON
Weekly Events!
Mondays:  Bingo Doors open at 4pm Early Birds 6:15pm
  
      Smothered Pork Chops  April 30th
        Fish and Chips               May 7th
        Tater Tot Casserole        May 14th
        French Dip Sandwich     May 21st
     Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole   May 28th
   
   
      Wednesday: Dinner Steak/Burger/Buffet 5-7:30  
        Karaoke & Dancing 6:30-9:30 
 
   Thursday : Cook your own steak
    5-8pm on patio
     
       Friday: Dinner and Dancing 
       Dinner 5-8pm Band 6:30-9:30

    Bands:
   American Roots, April 26th
    Nitro, May 3rd
    Sundance, May17th 
    American Roots, May 24th
  Calico Ridge, May 31st
   
      Saturday: Lunch 11-2pm 

      Sunday: Breakfast 8:30-12 
 
UP COMING EVENTS – SAVE THE DATES
May 2        Lodge Mtg, 7PM
May 4        Lodge Cleanup call Myra 10AM
May  5       Cinco de Mayo Party 11AM- 3PM
May 7        Purple Pig Mtg. 6:30PM
May 9        House Mtg. 6PM, Board Mtg. 7PM
May10       Purple Pigs Due
May12       Mother’s Day
May 15      Bulletin Articles Due
May 16      Lodge Mtg, 7PM
May 21      New Members Mtg. 6-7:30PM
May 26      Vista Strawberry Festival
May 28      Memorial Day Picnic 
