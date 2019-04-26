Vista Elks Monthly Events

| SUNDAY BALLROOM TEADANCES! On the 2nd & 4th Sundays, 12-3pm, Starting 4/28
*NOTE TIME CHANGE FOR MOTHER’S DAY to 2-5PM JUST AFTER MEMBER’S SUNDAY BRUNCH – 8:30am-12pm*
DONATION: $10/Elks Members – $15/Non-Members – $25/Couples
ALL AGES ARE WELCOMED! Enjoy hand-selected Ballroom, Swing, Latin & Country Dance Music Played by: DJ PATRICK HILL
SEMI-FORMAL ATTIRE PLEASE
Complimentary Dance Lessons 12-12:30pm with Master Dance Instructor, CHRISTY JOHNSON
| Weekly Events!
Mondays: Bingo Doors open at 4pm Early Birds 6:15pm
Smothered Pork Chops April 30th
Fish and Chips May 7th
Tater Tot Casserole May 14th
French Dip Sandwich May 21st
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole May 28th
Wednesday: Dinner Steak/Burger/Buffet 5-7:30
Karaoke & Dancing 6:30-9:30
Thursday : Cook your own steak
5-8pm on patio
Friday: Dinner and Dancing
Dinner 5-8pm Band 6:30-9:30
Bands:
American Roots, April 26th
Nitro, May 3rd
Sundance, May17th
American Roots, May 24th
Calico Ridge, May 31st
Saturday: Lunch 11-2pm
Sunday: Breakfast 8:30-12
|UP COMING EVENTS – SAVE THE DATES
May 2 Lodge Mtg, 7PM
May 4 Lodge Cleanup call Myra 10AM
May 5 Cinco de Mayo Party 11AM- 3PM
May 7 Purple Pig Mtg. 6:30PM
May 9 House Mtg. 6PM, Board Mtg. 7PM
May10 Purple Pigs Due
May12 Mother’s Day
May 15 Bulletin Articles Due
May 16 Lodge Mtg, 7PM
May 21 New Members Mtg. 6-7:30PM
May 26 Vista Strawberry Festival
May 28 Memorial Day Picnic