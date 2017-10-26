Vista Elks Lodge Hosts Annual Father – Daughter Dance

VISTA CA, ….The Vista Girl Scouts hosted their annual He & Me Monster Mash: A Halloween Bash Dance at the Vista Elks Lodge on Saturday, October 21, 2017. The Father-Daughter Dance had a Halloween theme, complete with a photo station, haunted courtyard, DJ tunes by request, and endless potluck dishes for all to share. The Girl Scouts had a total of 136 attendees at the event. Costume contest winners included the best dad who was a bald eagle, best couple with a girl alien and NASA officer dad, and girl winners in 1st place Mary Poppins, 2nd place a Pterodactyl, and 3rd place a girl with donuts.

The Vista Service Unit is comprised of 54 Girl Scout Troops of girls from ages 6 to 18 years old in the City of Vista. A small group of adult volunteers serve on the Service Unit Team that coordinates events for all troops throughout the year. Troop Leaders strive to create girls with courage, confidence, and character. Troops are actively involved in leadership and service to our community and those in need. Check out the Vista Girl Scouts website to see upcoming events and activities at http://vistagirlscouts.weebley.com.

Contact: Vista, CA Elks Lodge, Exalted Ruler, James Leitholf, 1947 E. Vista Way, Vista, Ca 92084

760-724-1968, Erjames1968@gmail.com

Elks Care, Elks Share, With more than 800,000 members and nearly 2,000 Lodges nationwide, Elks are providing charitable services that help build stronger communities across the United States. To learn more about who we are and what we do, visit www.elks.org.