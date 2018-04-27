Vista Elks Lodge Holds A Benefit For Royal Kids Camp

VISTA, USA – On April 26th 2018 The Vista Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks hosted an all you can eat Spaghetti dinner to benefit the Royal Family Kids Camp of Temecula. The dinner was $10.00 per head and was served family style, with all the trimmings, by a group of Elks Lodge Volunteers. Exalted Ruler James Leitholf was happy to report that %100 for the proceeds went directly to the Camp.

The Royal Family Kids Camp Temecula is a Camp specifically designed for children in the Foster Care System. Since 2006, they have been creating lasting positive memories for children who are or have been the victims of abuse. Over the past 11 years they have been able to impact well over 500 children. This is accomplished by their dedicated %100 volunteer staff. They do not charge the Foster Care agencies or the Foster Care Families to be part of the program. They are funded through the generosity of individuals, Private Business and Local Churches.

Royal Family Kids Camp wishes for every Foster Child ages 16-12 to experience a life-changing Camp. There are 18 Royal Family Kids Camps located in Southern California alone, and will this year, be able to impact over 1000 Children collectively. By doing so they will be able to show the children what unconditional love looks like, by doing so, they can allow them to be a Child again, if only for one week. Through this experience, they believe children will be able draw strength in those dark, hard times and be able to persevere. -End-

Contact: Vista, CA Elks Lodge, James Leitholf, Exalted Ruler

1947 E. Vista Way -Vista, Ca 92084 -760 724-1968, erjames1968@gmail.com