Vista Elks Lodge Helped By Local Marines

VISTA CA, …On Thursday July 27th 2017. SSgt Nathan Dutro, USMC, a current member of the Vista Elks Lodge #1968 organized and mobilized over 80 Members of Alpha Company, 9th Communications Battalion to come to the Vista Lodge and conduct a clean-up of the property, parking lots, and equipment, to assist in efforts to comply with City of Vista and State Fires Codes.

Lead by the Officers, and Staff NCO’s of Alpha Company as well as one of the Lodge Officers, SgtMaj Timothy Soboleski (USMC Ret), The Men and Women of Alpha Company, cut grass, pulled weeds, re-stripped the parking lot and fire lanes, organized equipment, scrubbed, dusted, and swept, along with a myriad of other duties that where needed, asking nothing in return.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is distinctively American. Linking the destiny of our Order with the destiny of our country, the cardinal principles of the Order are Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity. Charity, being cornerstone of every Elk structure, and the highest virtue of every Elk creed.

The Vista Elks Lodge have thanked the members of Alpha Company with Certificates of Appreciation from the Exalted Ruler James Leitholf, and will be thanking the Commanding Officer of Alpha Company Capitan Joseph A. Zukowski as well as the Commanding Officer of 9th Communications Battalion LtCol Brian A. Eovito, with a Plaque and an Invitation to the Lodge to see the work that the Marines of Alpha Company have accomplished.

