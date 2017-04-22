Vista Elks Lodge #1968 Weekly Events

Week of April 23rd – April 29th Host your next event at the Vista Elks Lodge North County’s most affordable venue. Vista Elks Lodge

Elks@1968.sdcoxmail.com Sunday Morning Breakfast, April 23rd 2017 Come and get your Sunday Morning Breakfast at the Vista Elks Lodge. ER James and his crew will once again be cooking up a Breakfast feast featuring all of our menu items plus Chef James always has a few specials up his sleeve. Pair your meal with one of Marilyn’s signature Bloody Mary’s or Mimosas Monday, April 24th 2017 … Our Bar is Open 1:00 pm to 7:pm today, so come in and say hello to Raye, Hungry? Grab a 1/4 pound dog from our new bar-side hot dog maker. Add chips and a small soda for only $3.50 And yes, we have Bingo every Monday night. The doors Open at 4:00 pm and Early Bird play starts at 6:15, All are Welcome and the Kitchen is open during Bingo.

Tuesday, April 25th 2017 How creative is he? We’ll we will find out this Tuesday when Chef Nick will have his choice for what he prepares for us. Helen will be teaching line dancing and the Elks fellowship will be excellent. If camping is your thing……. Well off the main road and in a covey of trees, is our RV Park. We have room for 30 rigs, 13-50amp and 17-30amp sites complete with water and electricity, and sewer at all sites. BBQ grills (propane and charcoal), covered picnic area with 30 picnic benches, 2 fire pit areas, a horseshoe pit & free Wifi. All this for a Donation of $24 00 per night for 30amp and $26.00 for 50amp. Advance reservations are recommended. We will reserve up to 20 spots for groups. Check in with our RV host Al. Full payment is due upon arrival Thursday, April 27th 2017 End you day at our “Cook your own steak night”. We kick it off at 4:30. Purchase your choice of Rib-eye, Filet, or Flat Iron Steak or tender chicken breast. Add a Prawn skewer and we’ll provide the baked potato and salad. Cook it up on our huge charcoal grill, and enjoy the fellowship of fellow Elks. Wednesday, April 26th 2017 Vista Lodge Karaoke night with Patrick. Also, enjoy and home-style dinner from our buffet or a choice from our menu. That”s right come and be entertained or be the entertainer yourself. Singing is no longer just for the shower, come on out and join your friends.

P.S. The Grasshoppers will be meeting at 6:30 tonight. Friday, April 28th 2017 Our Dinner and Dancing Night. Join us every Friday night for Dinner and Dancing. Show Les and Blanch your ID Card and indulge yourself on our Homemade Clam Chowder, Steak and Seafood selections, Chef Nick’s signature Prime Rib of Beef. Add a Lobster tail if you like, Then enjoy our brand new dance floor to the sounds of Pier Group. Call the Lodge at 760-724-1968 for reservations cause we fill up fast! Saturday, April 22th 2017 Stop by the Lodge Social Quarters and choose from our Lunch Menu or sometimes we get a nice surprise special from the volunteer Chefs.