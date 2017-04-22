Vista Elks Lodge #1968 Weekly Events

|
If camping is your thing…….
Well off the main road and in a covey of trees, is our RV Park. We have room for 30 rigs, 13-50amp and 17-30amp sites complete with water and electricity, and sewer at all sites. BBQ grills (propane and charcoal), covered picnic area with 30 picnic benches, 2 fire pit areas, a horseshoe pit & free Wifi. All this for a Donation of $24 00 per night for 30amp and $26.00 for 50amp. Advance reservations are recommended. We will reserve up to 20 spots for groups. Check in with our RV host Al. Full payment is due upon arrival