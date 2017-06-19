VISTA ELKS LODGE #1968 SUPPORTS LOCAL AT RISK TEENS

VISTA CA, – On Thursday June 15th 2017, at their weekly Lodge meeting, the Vista Elks Lodge invited founder and executive director Beverly Boone of Milestone House as a guest. During an open session of the meeting, Exalted Ruler James Leitholf and Past Exalted Ruler Kathy Harrod presented Boone with a donation check in the amount of $2000.

One of four grants applied for, the Vista Lodge was awarded the “Gratitude Grant” from the BPOE Grand Lodge in Chicago Ill. To help support local organizations that help support specific needs within the community.

Milestone House offers a variety of program services designed to enhance the lives of at risk teenage girls and their families. They work diligently to provide each of the girls with exactly what she and her family need to be successful now and in the future. Over the years they have developed and implemented a variety of program services.

As a small, independent program Milestone House can individualize the treatment of each of their clients according to their specific and unique needs. Milestone House uses a Continuous Quality Improvement and Quality Assurance Plan to ensure that they consistently provide optimum service to their clients

The Vista Elks Lodge applies annually to four separate Grants from the Elks National Foundation to assist local organizations and charities. The “Gratitude Grant” can be used to support local, charitable activities. Lodges use Gratitude Grants to do things like partner with students to hold a community clean-up day, purchase supplies for a homeless shelter, provide meals to veterans experiencing homelessness at a Stand Down, or host recreational events for youth in foster care.

Vista, CA Elks Lodge – Exalted Ruler, James Leitholf, 1947 E. Vista Way, Vista, Ca 92084 – 760-724-1968, Erjames1968@gmail.com

