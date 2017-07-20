Vista Elks Lodge #1968 – Jeweling and the Reception 7/20

You are Invited! to The Vista Lodge #1968
Please join the Knights, Officers, and Members of the Vista Lodge #1968, on July 22nd 2017 to celebrate the Jeweling and the Reception of the 2017-2018 District #1120 Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler Thomas W. Smith and his First Lady Tracy Markham.
Menu
Roasted Prime Rib of Beef
Green Bean Almondine
Baked Potato, Salad
Cheese Cake
$22.00
RSVP 760.724.1968
Our mailing address is:
The Vista Elks Lodge #1968 – 1947 E, Vista Way – Vista, CA 92084
(760) 724-1968
Erjames1968@gmail.com