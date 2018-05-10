Loading...
Vista Elks Fundraiser – Bus Run

Vista Lodge Bus Run. 3 days and two Nights –  June 3rd to the 5th 2018

Join the members of the Vista Elks Lodge, during a Fundraiser Bus Run to the Riverside Resort and Casino in Laughlin Nv.
Single Rooms are $176.00 and double rooms are $156.00 per person. This includes Bus Fare, 2 Breakfast Buffets and 1 Dinner Buffet at the Riverside Casino for each paying passenger.

Beer and Wine will be sold on-board the  bus and Bingo will be available as well. Resort attractions include Gaming, Bowling, Movie Theater and entertainment like the River Water Taxi. Last years trip was so well attended that we needed two buses, we hope you will join us. We must sell 36 seats by May 10th or we could loose this price  We  need to sell nine more!

For more information… 1947 E. Vista Way.Vista Ca 92084 •  760) 724-1968
