Vista, CA — Vista Elks Community Flea Market Vista Elks Lodge 1968 1947 E. Vista Way, Vista CA 92084 Office-760.724-1968 or Myra 760.803-5074 SAT. JUNE 15- 8am-noon $25 per-space -15x20ft.

(Vendor Check-in is at 6:30 am to get your spot) no set up after 7:30am. Gets too busy. First come first serve. Good spots in the back parking lot on Asphalt. Addtl. Cars park below in the dirt. Space is limited. No buyers until 8am! 1 space 15×20 includes 1 small vehicle & selling area next to the vehicle if needed. -bring your own table & shade-We will advertise/local papers/signs & on line. Food & soft drinks available for purchase. Bring your Flea market stuff, garage sale items, tools, kids things, crafts etc, no knives or guns. Bring bags for customers and change. **For reservations, include your payment, check or Money order & mail in an envelope. if Cash OR CREDIT CARD Or take to lodge and get a receipt. Make it fun and make $$$ please put in Calendar!