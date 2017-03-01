Vista Eliminated From CIF Open Division Semi Final Will Play in Southern California Playoffs

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Jake Gilliam’s 25 points and 13 rebounds paced the Falcons of Torrey Pines at 28-3 to a 54-50 win over the 26-4 Vista Panthers. The Panthers will play in the Southern California Playoffs next week.

The Panthers were led by Taurus Samuels with 16 points,

Finn Sullivan contributed with 12 points, Ethan Esposito contributed with 9 boards and 11 points for the Falcons as they will take on top seed Saints of St. Augustine’s in the 8:00 pm Open Division at the Jenny Craig Pavalion on the campus of the University of San Diego.