Vista Education Foundation’s Outreach Project

The Vista Education Foundation’s Outreach Chairperson John Herrera has been cooperating with The Vista Unified School District to expand the availability of more non-traditional expression of Art Forms in our schools. One such art form, Mariachi has its root in ancient Aztec society. Mariachi is a Pre-Columbian word believed to have Aztec origins. It is generally thought to have denoted an ensemble of musicians or related to entertainment. Today Mariachi is used to indicate an ensemble of musicians playing string and brass instruments as well as vocalists. The term identifies the group specifically and it is not necessary to be redundant to say “Mariachi group” as it is quite correct to say Mariachi for the entire ensemble. A Mariachi may also add complimentary ballet dancers and/or a voice choir. That being our joint goal to permit as many students as possible to access the visual and performing arts through an after school Mariachi Club with an expanded dance ballet and a voice choir company.

This project has been in the development stage since April of 2018 and its implementation in one of our a District Middle Schools is very near.