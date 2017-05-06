Vista – DUI/Drivers License Checkpoint Results

Vista, CA – San Diego Sheriff’s Vista Traffic Division conducted a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on May 5, 2017, at the 600 block of North Santa Fe Avenue between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Checkpoints are placed in locations that have the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence and provide the greatest safety for officers and the public.

In recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in drug-impaired driving crashes. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department supports the new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.

Studies of California drivers have shown that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14 percent) than did for alcohol (7.3 percent). Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4 percent, slightly more than alcohol.

[1069] Vehicles Drove by Checkpoint

[623] Vehicles Screened in Primary

[39] Vehicles sent to Secondary

[1] DUI-Alcohol suspects arrested

[10] Drivers cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed

[6] Drivers cited for operating a vehicle while suspended/revoked

[17] Citations issued

[4] Field Sobriety Tests Conducted

[7] Vehicles towed

Drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP, or “DDVIP,” free mobile app for Android or iPhone. The DDVIP app helps find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober driver.