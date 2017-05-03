Vista DUI Checkpoint

Vista, CA – San Diego Sheriff’s Vista Traffic Division will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on May 5, 2017, in the city of Vista at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

In recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in drug-impaired driving crashes. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department supports the new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.

The deterrent effect of High Visibility Enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI Saturation Patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug impaired crashes. Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely.

DUI Checkpoints like this one are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence. Locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public.

In California, alcohol involved collisions led to 1,155 deaths and nearly 24,000 serious injuries in 2014 because someone failed to designate a sober driver. Over the course of the past three years Vista Traffic Deputies have investigated 346 DUI collisions which have claimed 3 lives and resulted in another 176 injuries.

Deputies will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with deputies checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained deputies will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.

Studies of California drivers have shown that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their