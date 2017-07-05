Vista Deputy Involved Shooting

On July 5, 2017 at approximately 10:16 a.m. Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station and Gang Enforcement Detail were in the area of 300 N. Melrose Drive in the city of Vista, when they saw a person they recognized as a documented gang member who had an active felony warrant for his arrest. The suspect was riding as a passenger in a green Buick, but before deputies could enact a traffic stop, the Buick stopped and the suspect fled on foot. The suspect ran east, jumping over fences and running through private yards and properties. Deputies who were chasing the suspect lost sight of him for a short time and began to establish a perimeter of the area in order to conduct a search. However, a short time later, a deputy saw the suspect jump a fence into the yard of a home in the 200 block of Knoll Road. The deputy gave chase and entered the yard. There was a confrontation between the deputy and the suspect, which resulted in the deputy firing his weapon multiple times, striking the suspect. Responding deputies began first aid and CPR but unfortunately the suspect died of his injuries at the scene.

This event is being investigated by detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail and the Vista Sheriff’s Station. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.