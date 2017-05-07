Loading...
Vista Day With a Deputy on May 13 Provides Free Family Fun Way to Learn About Safety

By   /  May 7, 2017  /  No Comments

The City of Vista and the Vista Sheriff’s Department are sponsoring a Vista Day with a Deputy event on Saturday, May 13, from 9 am to Noon at Luz Duran Park, located at 340 E. Townsite Drive. The public is invited to the free event to learn about home and neighborhood safety and to meet Vista’s local deputies. Patrol and SWAT vehicles will be on display. Kids’ activities and a bounce house will be provided.

Walk with the Mayor will take place at 8:45 am at Luz Duran before the event. Bring the family and friends. Pets welcome!

 

