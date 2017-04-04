Vista Conservancy Working On Next Big Extension

The Vista Conservancy has been busy working the past several months improving the trail and getting ready for our next big extension. Recently, our board member, Michael Carroll, installed bar-coded locations along the trail. Just get out your cell phone, bring up the app, and find out interesting information about the indian grinding stones, dams, and more. We also want to thank Michael for improving our website, if you haven’t been there in awhile find us at

www.thevistaconservancy.com​. And a big thank you to board member Kimberly Finlan who set up our new Facebook account.

We would like to thank the City of Vista that just completed their extension of the trail through Brengle Terrace Park. Using a series of bridges and walking paths, you are now able to enjoy the trail that takes you all the way from the senior center in Brengle to Wildwood Park.

The most exciting news is that we have met several times with city representatives and the Monarch Development Group that is building homes in the old Sycamore Mobile Home Park. The trail through this property will be built by the developer and maintained by the city and conservancy. Our initial discussions shows us getting everything that we asked for including signage, parking, and a beautifully designed stream-side walking path. Look for the work to start this year.

Once completed, we will be working with the city and county to get a well-marked trail through the downtown connecting the trail to the new Sprinter trail and the rest of North County. Then we will have linkage that allows you to walk for miles and miles away from traffic and noise.

Lastly, but certainly not the least important, we will be hosting our spring cleanup on Saturday, April 29th at 8 AM. Thanks to board member, Bob Baker, who arranged to have us working alongside 50 volunteers from North Coast Church who will help us clean out the stream bed, cut back the canopy, and generally give the trail a sprucing up. So grab, your gloves and work clothes and join us for a fun filled day.

President Steve Gronke