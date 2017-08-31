Vista Community Reaching Out to Support Victims of Hurricane Harvey

American Red Cross donation booths at Vista High School events on Sept. 1 and 8

Vista, CA | Aug. 31, 2017 — Vista High School, together with the broader Vista community, is supporting those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston and southeast Texas.

“Our hearts are with all of those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” said Anthony Barela, Vista High School Principal. “As educators and members of a close knit community in Vista, we want to especially support the staff, students and families of the Houston Independent School District and all school districts affected by the hurricane.”

Vista High School collaborates closely with Furr High School in the Houston Independent School District. Both schools were winners of an XQ Super School grant to rethink America’s high schools; they also represent the two public high schools awarded the grant.

To support, the Vista community will work with the Red Cross to collect donations at upcoming events. Red Cross volunteers will be on campus at Vista High School for the following events with tables to accept monetary donations directed to Hurricane Harvey.

Location: Vista High School, 1 Panther Way, Vista, CA 92084

Friday, Sept. 1 – 6:00 PM during the first home football game vs. San Pasqual in the Dick Haines stadium near the concession stand.

Friday, Sept. 8 – 5:00-6:00 PM during the XQ Super School Live viewing party outside the gym.

Red Cross contributions can also be made at www.redcross.org/. The Houston Independent School District Foundation is accepting donations to support families in the district at http://www.houstonisd.org/Page/164281.

Date: Friday, September 8, 2017

Time: 5:00-6:00 PM (PST)



XQ Super School Live Viewing Party at Vista High School

Viewing Party is Free! All are welcome! – The first 600 people will get a free hot dog and drink!

Location: Vista High School Gym, 1 Panther Way, Vista, CA 92084

Guests: Vista High School students, families, alumni, staff, community members

Activities: In addition to the show, we will have games, face painting and VHS swag

XQ Super School Live will air on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC Friday, September 8 featuring VHS as one of 10 Super Schools. Through music, dance, and conversation, the event will bring to life the work that XQ: The Super School Project has been spearheading to revolutionize high school education. Hundreds of thousands of students need to know that we care about them and that their future is our nation’s future. That’s why Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hanks, MC Hammer, Jennifer Hudson, Rami Malek, Andra Day, Mahershala Ali, Common, and many more are coming together for this exciting event.

xqsuperschool.org/live #XQLive

After the viewing party, join us for the Vista vs. RBV football game at 7:00 PM in the stadium! DJ Swell will be with Powerhouse for an awesome night!