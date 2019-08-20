Vista Community Needs Survey

2020-2025 Consolidated Plan

Vista, CA — The City of Vista needs your input! Over the next five years, the City will be investing money from the federal government in infrastructure, homelessness prevention and services, and public facilities and services. This money is known as Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and is intended to assist low-to-moderate income (LMI) households and communities.

By taking this survey, your voice will guide that investment and help create healthy, safe, and thriving community in Vista!

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VistaConPlan

¡La ciudad de Vista necesita su aporte! Durante los próximos cinco años, la Ciudad invertirá dinero del gobierno federal en infraestructura, prevención y servicios para personas sin hogar y obras y servicios públicos. Este dinero se conoce como Subsidios en bloque para el desarrollo comunitario (CDBG por sus siglas en inglés) y está destinado a ayudar a los hogares y comunidades con ingresos bajos a moderados (LMI).

Al completar esta encuesta, ¡su voz guiará esa inversión y ayudará a crear una comunidad saludable, segura y próspera en Vista!

1. In which of the following languages would you like to complete this survey?



¿En cuál de los siguientes idiomas le gustaría completar esta encuesta?

2020-2025 Consolidated Plan

The City’s Consolidated Plan is updated every five years. It provides the federal government with a community profile, documents community needs, and outlines how the City will address those needs with CDBG funding.

Your responses to the questions below will inform the City’s updated Consolidated Plan and help guide community investment for the next five years!

*All survey responses are anonymous and no effort will be made to identify respondents.*