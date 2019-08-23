Vista Community Needs Survey

2020-2025 Consolidated Plan

Vista, CA — The City’s Consolidated Plan is updated every five years. It provides the federal government with a community profile, documents community needs, and outlines how the City will address those needs with CDBG funding.

Your responses to the questions below will inform the City’s updated Consolidated Plan and help guide community investment for the next five years!

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VistaConPlan

*All survey responses are anonymous and no effort will be made to identify respondents.