Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vista Community Needs Survey

Vista Community Needs Survey

By   /  August 22, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

2020-2025 Consolidated Plan

Vista, CA — The City’s Consolidated Plan is updated every five years. It provides the federal government with a community profile, documents community needs, and outlines how the City will address those needs with CDBG funding. 

Your responses to the questions below will inform the City’s updated Consolidated Plan and help guide community investment for the next five years!

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VistaConPlan

*All survey responses are anonymous and no effort will be made to identify respondents.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 59 mins ago on August 22, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 22, 2019 @ 11:26 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

San Diego Regional Premiere of Victor Victoria

Read More →