Vista Community Connections

Vista Receives Award for Paseo Santa Fe Street Improvements : Circulate San Diego presented the Momentum “Complete Streets” Award to the City of Vista for its Paseo Santa Fe Street Improvement Project. The improvement project was recognized for its “transformation and positive impact on the community”.
Paseo Santa Fe Street Improvements to Begin: Construction along S. Santa Fe Avenue will begin in December to continue the street improvements in the first phase of the project, which was completed in 2016. Phase II is expected to take 24 months and continues the revitalization work from Ocean View Drive to Terrace Drive. The City and its contractors will strive to minimize noise and traffic impacts that may be associated with the project.
Free Hearing Screenings at the McClellan Senior Center: The McClellan Senior Center will hold free hearing screenings and hearing aid cleanings with Dr. Michael Ambrose on Thurs, Nov 2 from 9:30-11:30 am at the McClellan Center. Schedule an appointment by calling 760.643.5288. Space is limited.
Call to Artists for Golden Visions: The Public Arts Commission announces a call for entries for Golden Visions, a 55+ all-media art exhibition slated for the Civic Gallery January – February 2018. The deadline to enter is December 22, 2017.