Vista Community Connections

Hepatitis A Information: The County of San Diego declared a local public health emergency September 1 for the ongoing hepatitis A outbreak in the county. The county has launched increased efforts to halt the outbreak focusing on vaccination, sanitation and education. The City of Vista is taking all recommended steps to help protect public health and has resources in place should the County call for additional measures. For the latest information, check the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency website.