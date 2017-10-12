Vista Community Connections

|
Wildfire: Are You Prepared? There is always the potential for wildfire in our region. Wildfire can begin unnoticed and spread quickly, so it’s important to stay prepared and informed. CAL FIRE provides helpful information to plan, prepare and stay safe.
Youth Basketball Open Registration: Open registration for Recreation’s Youth Basketball Association will be held October 11 and 12 from 6-8 pm at the Jim Porter Recreation Center. The program is open to boys and girls in grades K – 12. Practices and games are held in Vista recreation facilities and VUSD gyms.
Fire Department Open House: On Saturday, October 14, the City of Vista Fire Department will host an open house from 1-4 pm at Fire Station #5 to celebrate “Fire Prevention Week”. Tour the station, located at 2009 S. Melrose Drive, and see the equipment, climb on the trucks and learn about fire safety.
Hepatitis A Information: The County of San Diego declared a local public health emergency September 1 for the ongoing hepatitis A outbreak in the county. The county has launched increased efforts to halt the outbreak focusing on vaccination, sanitation and education. The City of Vista is taking all recommended steps to help protect public health and has resources in place should the County call for additional measures. For the latest information, check the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency website.
Fall Fun Festival: Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is hosting its annual Fall Fun Festival on Saturday, October 14, from 10 am to 3 pm. The event is free and families can celebrate fall and enjoy crafts, games, music and dance for kids.
Vista Vintage and Makers Market: Enjoy the downtown Vista Vintage & Makers Market on Sunday, October 15, from 10 am to 4 pm. The event offers shoppers a place to celebrate all things old, new and reimagined! Explore Vista!
Rainbow Bridge Honors Beloved Pets: Dog lovers now have a way to honor the memory of their beloved dogs who have passed on, through the placement of a personalized plaque along the railings of “Rainbow” Bridge in S. Buena Vista Park. The concept was created by Vista resident Brian Cyr. The memorial plaques are available from Melrose Veterinary Hospital for $55.
Weekend Rail Closures: Due to construction, no weekend COASTER or Amtrak Service between Oceanside and San Diego will be available Oct. 21-22. Theclosures are scheduled to have the least impact on customers and provide time for construction and maintenance to be performed without interruption.
Call to Artists: An Artist Call is being announced for “New Work 2017: A Photographic Juried Show” at the City of Vista Civic Gallery. Subject matter is open and may include black and white or color landscapes, portraits, action, fine art, documentary, as well as traditional film or digital printing. Images must be taken from Jan. 1, 2017 to present. The fee is $10/entry with three entries maximum for $25. The submittal deadline is October 29.
Halloween Tours of the Adobe: The San Diego Paranormal Research Society will offer tours of the City of Vista’s Rancho Buena Vista Adobe on October 31 at 7 pm and 9:30 pm for ages 18 and up. The tours are a hands-on paranormal investigation of the Adobe and includes historical information.