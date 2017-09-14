Vista Community Connections

|
Skate Park Ribbon Cutting Sept. 16: An official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Sat. Sept. 16, to celebrate the opening of Vista’s two new skate parks. The event begins at 10:30 am at the Streetscape Park, located at 510 N. Santa Fe Avenue (at Connecticut Avenue). At noon, the celebration will move to the Bowl Park, located at 400 N. Santa Fe Avenue.
Moonlight Closes Season with In the Heights: The Moonlight summer season concludes with In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Tony Award-winning musical before he created the current hit Hamilton. The story explores three days in the characters’ lives in the New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights. The score features hip-hop, salsa, merengue and soul music.
Spirits of the Adobe Sept. 15: The San Diego Paranormal Research Society invites you to a hands-on paranormal investigation and tour of Vista’s historic Rancho Buena Vista Adobe. Tours are offered at 7:00 pm or 9:30 pm. Register online or obtain more information at the link below. This program supports the Friends of the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe.
September Senior Exercise Classes: Ballroom Dancing, Soul Line Dancing, and other fitness classes for seniors are currently being offered at the city’s McClellan Adult Activity & Resource Center. Located in Brengle Terrace Park, The Center offers exercise classes for all ability levels.
Expressive Arts in Recovery Exhibition at Vista Library: The public is invited to attend this special exhibition and performance at the Vista Library’s Community Room on September 13 from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm. Organized by The Creative Arts Consortium, its mission is to connect individuals with behavioral health challenges with the community through performance, written, and visual arts. The artists and performers are in recovery from mental or behavioral health challenges. For more information, call (619) 536-4251.
