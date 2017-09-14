Vista Community Connections

Expressive Arts in Recovery Exhibition at Vista Library: The public is invited to attend this special exhibition and performance at the Vista Library’s Community Room on September 13 from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm . Organized by The Creative Arts Consortium, its mission is to connect individuals with behavioral health challenges with the community through performance, written, and visual arts. The artists and performers are in recovery from mental or behavioral health challenges. For more information, call The public is invited to attend this special exhibition and performance at the Vista Library’s Community Room on September 13 from. Organized by The Creative Arts Consortium, its mission is to connect individuals with behavioral health challenges with the community through performance, written, and visual arts. The artists and performers are in recovery from mental or behavioral health challenges. For more information, call (619) 536-4251