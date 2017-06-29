Vista Community Connections

|
Last Week for Elton John’s “Aida”: It’s a “Critics Choice” by the San Diego Union-Tribune, “Aida” at the Moonlight comes to an end this Saturday night.
Celebrating on Independence Day: The City is hosting its Independence Day celebration on July 4 in Brengle Terrace Park. The fireworks display begins at 9 pm. Vista Fire reminds residents that all consumer fireworks are illegal in Vista and throughout the County.
|Celebrate July 4 at the Wave: Celebrate July 4 at the Wave Waterpark. It’s Appreciation Day at the Wave for Military, Fire, and Law Enforcement. Active or retired, receive free admission with an ID.
Downtown Lighting Project Underway: The Downtown Lighting Improvements are underway. Caution tape has been placed around some street lamps to mark them for replacement. The City is also installing new street lamps in the downtown area.
|Cool Zones Help Beat the Heat: With more heat predicted, residents are encouraged to take advantage of Cool Zones, free, air conditioned public gathering places. The Vista Library and the McClellan Senior Center are designated zones.
City Holiday Schedule July 4: City Offices & the Vista Library are closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Residential trash collection is delayed one day for the rest of the week.
|Rattlesnake Season Heats Up With Sightings: As the weather heats up, you may see more rattlesnakes out and about. Be extra cautious outside and be aware of your surroundings. If you encounter a rattlesnake, give it space. Calmly back away from it, leave it alone and let it go on its way.
|New Culture Caravan Walking Club: Introducing the new Walking Club through Culture Caravan! Register for roundtrip transportation from Vista to nearby walking destinations this summer: Batiquitos Lagoon, Oceanside Harbor, and Leo Carrillo Ranch.
