Vista Community Clinic To Host Walk-in Flu Clinics

VCC TO HOST WALK-IN FLU CLINICS

VISTA, CA—Vista Community Clinic (VCC) will host walk-in flu clinics for adults 19 and older at three clinic sites, in Vista, Lake Elsinore, and La Habra. These clinics will span a six week period from October 1th through November 5th.

Following is a complete schedule:

VCC: Vale Terrace, 1000 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, CA 92084: Tuesdays, Oct. 1-Nov.5; 8-10 am; 4-7 pm.

VCC: Lake Elsinore, 30195 Fraser Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530: Wednesdays, Oct. 16 -Oct. 30, 4-7 pm.

VCC: The Gary Center, 201 S. Harbor Blvd., La Habra, CA 90631: Tuesdays, Oct. 8 -Oct. 22, 4-7 pm.

The flu vaccine is free for VCC patients; $15 for community residents and $45 for residents receiving the high dose vaccine, specific to ages 65 and older. No appointments are necessary.

All patients receiving their flu shot through the clinic will be entered into a raffle for a $50 gift card. One lucky winner will be chosen each week through November 30th.

VCC patients of all ages can also receive the flu vaccine at their regularly scheduled medical appointment. The Centers for Disease Control recommends the flu vaccination for people ages 6 months and older.

For more information on the VCC walk-in flu clinics, please call (760) 631-5000 x1010 (English); x1015 (Spanish).

About Vista Community Clinic… With eight state-of-the-art locations in North San Diego, Orange and Riverside Counties, VCC provides affordable, high quality health care to more than 67,000 community residents. Services offered by VCC include primary care, pediatrics, prenatal and women’s health, optometry, chiropractic care, dental health, podiatry, acupuncture and behavioral health services. VCC also offers a wide array of community health education programs which are free and open to all community residents. VCC is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Level 3 (highest) Patient-Centered Medical Home, and is the recipient of the HRSA National Quality Leader Seal for exceeding national clinical quality benchmarks. For more information call 760.631.5000 or visit www.vcc.org.