Vista Community Clinic Medical Officer At the Top Of Her Game

Vista, CA — Vista Community Clinic (VCC) Chief Medical Officer, Kelly Motadel, MD, MPH is certainly showing herself at the top of her game, with no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Dr. Motadel was recently voted as one of San Diego’s “Physicians of Exceptional Excellence” by San Diego County Medical Society. Top Doctors are selected based on peer physician votes and a criteria list that illustrates physician excellence. She will be recognized in San Diego Magazine’s October issue as a “2018 Top Doctor” in the county, on shelves now.

The good news doesn’t stop there. Dr. Motadel also received news of her acceptance into the Carol Emmott Fellowship, a high honor for women leaders in health. The fellowship, a 14-month long program will provide her with a unique opportunity to transform healthcare for the better. With a focus on gender equity and positive transformation in the healthcare world, VCC is optimistic that Dr. Motadel’s experience will also in turn help improve the way in which the clinic delivers its care.

Dr. Motadel began with VCC as a pediatrician in 2003 and quickly worked her way up to Medical Director before becoming Chief Medical Officer in 2012. Dr. Motadel’s tenure at VCC has been one of exceptional growth within her position as a pediatrician, and that of Chief Medical Officer. Her leadership skills have guided VCC in a direction that has proven to help patients and community members through the expansion of appropriate programs and services, the implementation of upgrades, healthcare networking, and an overall hands on approach to health concerns that are specific to our providers and patient population. Dr. Motadel has been a true champion in her position and among her colleagues, inspiring others to work harder and towards a collective goal of ensuring high quality patient care and equal access for all.

VCC is buzzing with excitement for the accomplishments of its CMO, and eager to watch its healthcare leader continue to do great things.

About Vista Community Clinic… With eight state-of-the-art locations in North San Diego, Orange and Riverside Counties, VCC provides affordable, high quality health care to more than 65,000 community residents. Services offered by VCC include primary care, pediatrics, prenatal and women’s health, optometry, chiropractic care, dental health, podiatry, acupuncture and behavioral health services. VCC also offers a wide array of community health education programs which are free and open to all community residents. VCC is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Level 3 (highest) Patient-Centered Medical Home, and is the recipient of the HRSA National Quality Leader Seal for exceeding national clinical quality benchmarks. For more information call 760.631.5000 or visit www.vcc.clinic.