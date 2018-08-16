Vista Community Clinic Health Report to the Community is Statistically Superb

TR Robertson — Vista, CA ….The Vista Community Clinic is growing by leaps and bounds, providing incredible service to our North County community and beyond and the statistics clearly point this out, as shown in the Health Report to the Community, held recently at the Shadowridge Country Club.

Vanessa J. Brown, Project Office, Southern Health Services Bureau of Primary Health Care of the Health Resources and Services Administration, was one of the keynoters for the presentation, after an early morning breakfast, speaking about the need to provide access to health care for all individuals in the United States. Currently, some 1,400 patient centered integrated health care facilities, like VCC, exist in the United States serving some 26 million people. Of this number, some 1.3 million are homeless. VCC is a HRSA/BPHC Federal Award recipient, receiving close to $6 million to assist in running various programs. There has been an 11% growth in individual’s access to VCC. Much of the success VCC has had led to the clinic receiving the National Quality Leader Award for 2017.

Speaking next was Dr. Kelly Motadel, Chief Medical Officer of The Vista Community Clinic. Dr. Motadel joined VCC in 2003, and spoke about the early beginnings of VCC, as the clinic started out in 1972 in a small, former Vista dog shelter. Today, there are 8 top tier health facilities in San Diego, North County, Riverside and Orange County. Over 700 employees are on staff, assisting over 65,000 patients last year. Of these, 33% are uninsured and 68% are below the poverty level. Some of the programs Vista Community Clinic provides include prevention health care, chronic disease patient care, and education and counseling. VCC assists over 2,000 expectant mothers, providing medical services as well as counseling and guidance. Over 1,000 babies were delivered by VCC in 2017. VCC is proud of the fact that babies born under their care have a birth weight average above the national average. VCC also provided medical assistance to 22,337 children in 2017. Dr. Motadel outlined the other programs offered by VCC, such as the Participation Reach Out & Read program for early reading; care, treatment and counseling for people dealing with autism, depression, anxiety and ADHD and dental services. Two state of the art Mobile Dentistry vans, launched in 2014, serviced 12,244 children in 2014, traveling to 8 schools in the North County area. Dr, Motadel said VCC continues to provide assistance and care to people needed many other services. In 2017 they assisted 7,381 people with behavioral issues, 7,841 people needing optometry services, 8,067 people needing chiropractic services as well as people with podiatry needs. VCC was one of the first medical agencies in the area to respond to the HIV issue and they are currently beginning further assistance and care with the growing opioid crisis. Roughly 115 people die every day from overdosing. She wrapped up her presentation discussing the hard work and need for supporting facilities like VCC and the amazing work the employees of VCC provide every day to those in need.

Next on the agenda was Chief Executive Officer Fernando M. Sanudo, MPH, of VCC, who spoke on the innovative education and outreach initiatives of the VCC Health Promotion Center. He outlined many of the programs that have been instituted by VCC over the last 30 years

Fatherhood matters – 27% of the children in the U.S. live in households where no father is present. Children who have stable and loving fathers (and mothers) are more likely to be emotionally secure, confident, have better health and better educational outcomes. VCC received a $2.4 grant to help children with no father in the household. Their Dad’s Club has been extremely helpful helping Dad’s become more active in the child’s life.

Project Reach is a very successful afterschool program serving low income families in the Oceanside and Vista area to ensure children stay away from gang involvement, drug and alcohol use and assistance with school issues. 72% of the students who graduate from the program go on to 2 & 4 year college programs.

Migrant Health Program – these workers are the backbone of the agricultural work force and many need medical assistance at various times. This program has seen 1,513 medical visits and 2,599 health related issues dealt with in 2017. Visits to area where workers are employed provide medical assistance. VCC was awarded a $280 thousand grant for the UNIDOS Migrant Health Community Project awarded by Farmworker Justice & Bristol-Myers Squib Foundation.

Early Childhood Education & Parenting Education assists educating parents about child neglect and the effects on the family. Over 1 million children suffer from child abuse every year in the U.S.

Cal State San Marcos Medical Assistance Training Program helps work with students as they become skilled health care workers. Of the 100 graduates to date, 70% have found jobs within 3 months of graduation and between 30-40% of these graduates have been employed by VCC.

Over the years VCC has received 3 National Awards, recently receiving the 2018 Innovative Substance Abuse Prevent Programs Practices & Policies Award. Dr. Kelly Motadel was awarded by the San Diego Medical Society as the 2018 Top Doctor.

What’s Next for VCC – Acupuncture treatment was added to the VCC treatment procedures. The Oceanside Community Mentoring Program assists rehabilitating young adults who have been incarcerated – recently receiving a $2 million grant. SCRATCH Tobacco Control Project was awarded $2 million to educate and assist in decreasing tobacco use among Hispanics.

VCC will continue to collaborate with a number of agencies around the county to assist and add programs as needed in the communities.

Bob Westfall, Board members and President of Solatube thanked everyone for their attendance, encouraged everyone to continue their support of VCC and the value they are to our communities.

The VCC program said it best, “The affordable, high quality care and health education provided by VCC is uplifting the lives of thousands of people in San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties.”