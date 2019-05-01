|Join the Vista Community Clinic (VCC)
for their 2nd annual 5K Fun Run and Walk event!
Register now by clicking HERE. Just like the name suggests, this is a fun non-competitive run, and is open to the public. All ages are welcome to run, walk, scoot, skate or skip on the scenic course along the coast. Breakfast is served immediately following the race, and everyone receives a t-shirt and gift bag.
The best part is that 100% of the registration fees go back directly to VCC, helping to give patients the best care possible!
|
Date: Sunday, May 19th 2019
Time: 7:00AM – 9:00AM (The run will start at 7:30AM)
Location: South Ponto Beach, Carlsbad, CA
Details: Come join our friends and neighbors for the Second Annual VCC 5K Fun Run and Walk to benefit the Vista Community Clinic Health Centers. All ages are welcome to run or walk the scenic course along the coast and breakfast will be served on the beach immediately following the race.
Registration: Your $25 early bird registration fee for this event will be donated directly to VCC (Kids under 12 are $10). Fees go up to $30 after April 1st. All registered runners will recieve a t-shirt, gift bag and free breakfast at the event site. Please bring your ticket (included in your confirmation email) to the event for redemption.
Parking: Limited free parking available at the South Ponto Beach parking lot (first come, first serve).
Vista Community Clinic Fun Run
- Published: 6 hours ago on May 1, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: May 1, 2019 @ 1:44 am
- Filed Under: Local