Vista Community Clinic Fun Run



Date: Sunday, May 19th 2019

Time: 7:00AM – 9:00AM (The run will start at 7:30AM)

Location: South Ponto Beach, Carlsbad, CA

Details: Come join our friends and neighbors for the Second Annual VCC 5K Fun Run and Walk to benefit the Vista Community Clinic Health Centers. All ages are welcome to run or walk the scenic course along the coast and breakfast will be served on the beach immediately following the race.

Registration: Your $25 early bird registration fee for this event will be donated directly to VCC (Kids under 12 are $10). Fees go up to $30 after April 1st. All registered runners will recieve a t-shirt, gift bag and free breakfast at the event site. Please bring your ticket (included in your confirmation email) to the event for redemption.

Parking: Limited free parking available at the South Ponto Beach parking lot (first come, first serve).

