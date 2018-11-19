Vista Community Clinic Board of Trustees Receive Awards As Volunteers Of The Year

Vista, CA –The North County Philanthropy Council, a local group that brings nonprofits, volunteers, donors and businesses together, recently hosted their annual “Volunteer of the Year” luncheon awards where two of VCC’s very own Board of Trustee members were recognized. Matt Johnson and James Hedgecock who both volunteer their time to sit on VCC’s Board of Trustees, were each awarded a plaque to commemorate their efforts. As members of VCC’s Board of Trustees, both men bring with them skillsets and community connections that can be used to bring positive change to the clinic.

Both Matt and James are consistently enthusiastic with the work they do with VCC, and are always eager to bring new ideas to the table to help support the clinic and its patients. The two gentleman worked exceptionally hard this year to put together VCC’s first ever charity run. The event, hosted in May along the Carlsbad coast, was a 5K walk/run open to all ages. It didn’t matter if you wanted to run, walk, skate, or skoot, you were welcome to join in the festivities for a morning that supported healthcare at the local level. Both Matt and James worked tirelessly to ensure that the event got off the ground, and make a big splash. With so much going on at the time, it was an event that was able to bring people together from all ages and backgrounds to support our community members’ ability to choose health.

The 5K turned out to be a great success, and marked the first of many that VCC will no doubt be hosting in the years to come. The fresh ideas that Matt and James bring to the table are only rivaled by the amount of hard work and dedication they put into them. It’s clear that both gentleman take their volunteer positions very seriously, and continue to be integral to the clinic’s Board of Trustees. For all these reasons, it is with great honor that we recognize Matt Johnson and James Hedgecock as our own volunteers of the year. Our village would surely be incomplete without them.

