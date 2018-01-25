Vista Community Clinic Awarded $2.6 Million To Combat Tobacco-Related Diseases

(January, 2018..)Vista Community Clinic (VCC) has been awarded a $2.6 million grant from the California Department of Public Health’s Tobacco Control Program to further efforts in reducing tobacco-related disease among Hispanic/Latino populations in San Diego and Orange counties.

With 20 years of experience in tobacco control already under its belt, VCC is partnering with two other non-profits in the region to implement four grant objectives. The major goals of the project are to engage youth in tobacco control activities, to reduce public exposure to secondhand smoke in trade schools and affordable housing complexes, and to better identify tobacco users and promote cessation at VCC and other Federally Qualified Health Centers.

Strategies to accomplish these goals include training youth on media and policy advocacy; educating vulnerable populations, community leaders, and policy makers on ways to reduce exposure to secondhand smoke; and providing training and technical assistance to community clinic staff. California Smokers’

Helpline materials and services will be heavily integrated into the project.

VCC hopes this 5-year grant will help clear the air among Hispanic/Latino populations in San Diego and Orange counties and help the public enjoy better health for many years to come.

About Vista Community Clinic…. With seven state-of-the-art locations in Vista and Oceanside, VCC provides affordable, high quality health care to more than 57,000 residents of San Diego North County. Services offered by VCC include primary care, pediatrics, prenatal and women’s health, optometry, chiropractic care, dental health, podiatry and behavioral health services. VCC also offers a wide array of community health education programs which are free and open to all community residents.

VCC is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Level 3 (highest) Patient-Centered Medical Home. For more information call 760.631.5000 or visit www.vcc.clinic.