Vista Community Clinic – An Open Conversation About Vaccines

Vista, CA –The beginning of the school year means those warm summer days and nights are winding down and we will soon be preparing for cooler temperatures, holiday festivities, and the dreaded cold and flu season. Somehow that particular time of the year has become synonymous with vaccines, but what about the rest of the year? How often do we really talk about immunizations and how they can protect your health and the health of your loved ones?

The debate over the safety and efficacy of vaccines has raged on for about two decades now. Unfortunately, so much of the commentary is based upon opinion that can be misleading and leave you confused. So who can you ask and who can you trust with information so important to all of our health? We know you can be hesitant because you care, and we are here to help. VCC’s clinicians are some of the best around and have many years’ education and experience under their belt in order to answer any of your concerns about vaccines. Our goal is to protect the well-being of our communities and citizens, and your health is our top priority.

The reality is that the more people that are vaccinated, the more we are all protected from preventable, and sometimes fatal, diseases. Each year, thousands of people become ill from diseases that could have been prevented by vaccines. Countless children miss time from daycare and school because they are not vaccinated as recommended.

Vaccines save lives. It is estimated that vaccines given to infants and young children in the U.S. over the past 20 years will prevent over 300 million illnesses over the course of their lifetimes.

Every year between 2 and 3 million deaths are avoided because of vaccines. Lives will continue to be saved, so long as we take the necessary steps to immunize our children and ourselves fully and on time.

Vaccines protect. The importance of communities being vaccinated cannot be overemphasized. It is in non-vaccinated clusters where we find potential disease outbreaks that can get out to the rest of the country. The 2015 measles outbreak at Disneyland showed us how easily disease can spread when people, including infants, who are not adequately vaccinated come in contact with the disease. The outbreak even made its way out of the country into Canada and Mexico; in total 145 people in the US and about a dozen others living in neighboring countries were affected by their one visit to the family theme park. If we remain up to date with our vaccines as a community, we won’t see these outbreaks. When we are all being vaccinated, we are protecting all segments of our population, from infants to the elderly.

For more information on how vaccinations can protect your family, please call or text VCC at 760-631-5000, or visit www.vcc.org to learn more about what we offer. You can also find information, vaccine schedules, and more through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at http://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/.

Author: Dr. Kelly Motadel, MPH, Chief Medical Officer KMotadel@vcc.org