Vista Community Clinic 2019 Health Report To The Community

Vista, CA — Vista Community Clinic’s (VCC) annual Health Report to the Community is quickly approaching. Every year the organization hosts a morning with community members and leaders from across the three counties we serve; North County San Diego, Riverside, and Orange Counties. This year’s event falls on Thursday, August 15, and will be held at the Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista. Event goers will hear from key speakers in our organization and local community leaders on the hard work that has been put in to make VCC a successful community health center. This is a great opportunity to learn more about what we have done in the past year, where we are currently, and what we are working on in looking to the future.

This is a no cost event and seating is limited, if you are interested in attending, you can register today by calling Betsy Heightman, Chief Development Officer, either by phone at 760.631.5000 ext 1139 or by email at betsy@vcc.org.

For those interested in learning more about our organization and the programs we offer, you can visit our website at www.vcc.org, or reach us by calling or texting 760-631-5000.