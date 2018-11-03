Vista Commercial Burglary Investigation

Vista, CA — Zodiac Pool Systems, a local pool equipment manufacturing company located in the City of Vista, has been the victim of multiple burglaries throughout this year. As a result of the burglaries, Zodiac Pool Systems suffered a loss of several thousand dollars in damages and stolen property.

On October 30th, 2018, Detective Brent Spencer was able to identify 35-year-old Jason Mayer as a suspect involved with the burglaries. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Vista Station conducted a search of Mayer’s residence, located in the City of San Marcos. Sheriff’s Detectives recovered over 100 items of stolen pool equipment, belonging to Zodiac Pool Systems. The estimated value of the recovered property is $30,000.

Jason Mayer was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on several charges related to the commercial burglaries.

If you have further information on this case, please contact Det. Brent Spencer at the Vista Sheriff’s Station: (760) 940-

4900 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for

up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.