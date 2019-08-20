Vista City Council Waives Impact Fees for Accessory Dwelling Units

Lisa De Jesus – On Tuesday evening, August 13th, the Vista City Council voted 4-1 to approve an amendment to the Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU’s) City Code in all but 3 specific areas in Vista. Council Member Joe Green championed for the Amendment which allows for an Impact Fee Waiver for Vista residents who build ADU’s and offer them as Affordable Housing. The Mayor and the rest of the City Council agreed except for Council Member Amanda Rigby who voted against the change. Prior to Tuesday’s vote, residents who wished to build an ADU had to pay “Impact Fees” of $14,985.00. Impact Fees cover the ADU’s proposed impact on fire service, parks, traffic and public facilities.

Homeowners receiving the Impact Fee Waiver will have a 10 year covenant added to their property deed designating the ADU as one being rented/leased/used by those meeting the Affordable Housing income guidelines. The income guidelines cover anyone earning 80% or less of the median income in San Diego County. The code amendment also increased the maximum square footage of a detached ADU from 800 square feet to 1200 square feet. ADUs are considered an innovative, affordable and effective option for adding much-needed housing in California. In January of 2017, the State of California Legislature gave more latitude and flexibility to cities to allow homeowners to build ADU’s. With the increasing need for housing, ADU’s have become an attractive build option. ADU’s can be an income revenue stream for homeowners, they can house adult children who are not yet able to afford to buy a home and/or be used for elderly parents. Building an ADU has always been allowed in Vista on certain properties meeting planning/building code guidelines. However, with impact fees and building restrictions (lot size, maximum square footage, etc.), constructing them was cost prohibitive for some homeowners.

With the passage of Tuesday’s Code Amendment, the first 100 homeowners wishing to build an ADU may opt for the Impact Fee waiver if they plan to rent out the ADU to those meeting the Affordable Housing income qualifications. A number of Vista residents spoke in favor of the Amendment, including one who asked if their property taxes would be affected by the addition of an ADU. The City of Vista’s Community Development and Engineering Director, John Conley, commented that the San Diego County Tax Assessor can reassess your property value after an addition of an ADU. “Typically they only address the value of the improvement added based on the building permit. But if it has been a long period of time” since its last assessment, “the assessor may reevaluate the entire property.”

Building Department officials at the City of Vista say zoning codes are still being codified and the staff won’t know the exact language for another 30-40 days. After that time, more information about the ADU Fee Waiver and the Affordable Housing stipulation will become available to the public.