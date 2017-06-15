Vista City Council Selects District Map & Increases Ambulance Transport Fees

June 13th agenda read as follows;

PROPOSED DISTRICT BOUNDARIES FOR BY-DISTRICT ELECTIONS FOR CITY COUNCILMEMBERS

RECOMMENDATION:

1. Open, conduct, and close a public hearing to consider proposed district boundaries for by-district elections for City Council Members.

2. Introduce and Adopt City Council Ordinance No. 2017- , amending Chapter 2.16 of the Vista Municipal Code and establishing and implementing by-district elections for City Council Members (Gov. Code § 34886 & Elec. Code § 10010).

At the City Council public hearing meeting on June 13, 2017, the City Council selected three possible maps to be brought forward for consideration. Dr. Justin Levitt, the Vice President of National Demographics Corporation (NDC) discussed the three draft maps that were selected by the City Council. NDC is the City’s demographers and after five public hearings, two workshops and 30 maps, three maps were submitted for consideration.

• Purple map (Exhibit 1)

• ADirdo1 map (Exhibit 2)

• UPStudents1 map (Exhibit 3)

After discussion on how the boundary lines were drawn, the “purple” map and a number system was chosen:

A is now District 1 – 2018

C is now District 2 – 2020

B is now District 3 – 2020

D is now District 4 -2018

Each City Council Member is elected only by the voters in the district in which the candidate resides, and the Mayor is elected at-large.

The purpose of the change in the method of electing City Council Members in Vista per the proposed ordinance is to implement the guarantees of Section 7 of Article I and of Section 2 of Article II of the California Constitution, as set forth in Section 14031 of the California Voting Rights Act. The procedure for changing to by-district elections is set forth in California Elections Code Section 10010, and all requirements of that Section have been met to allow the Vista City Council to determine the new district boundaries that will be utilized for future City Council Member elections.

Also at this meeting:

SUBJECT: AMBULANCE TRANSPORT SERVICE FEES AND FIRST RESPONDER FEE

RECOMMENDATION:

1. Open, conduct, and close a public hearing to receive public testimony regarding the adoption of Ambulance Transport Service Fees and a First Responder Fee; and

2. Adopt City Council Resolution No. 2017- , amending Ambulance Transport Service Fees and establishing a First Responder Fee.

The staff report was presented by Fire Chief, Jeff Hahn. He stated the fees had not been raised for some time and these would be inline with other communities in North County.

The current ATS fees currently for Residents are $1188 and Non-residents $1325

The recommendation by Hahn were to increase fees for Residents to $1696 and Non-residents to $1828. Councilmembers voted to approve the increase of fees.

http://records.cityofvista.com/weblink/0/doc/1523107/Page1.aspx

http://records.cityofvista.com/weblink/0/doc/1523109/Page1.aspx

http://cityofvista.com