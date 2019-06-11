Vista City Council Meeting Tuesday Evening

Items on Agenda for Tuesday June 11, at 5:30 PM, Council Chambers 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista.

Innovate 78 Memorandum of Understanding – Approving the memorandum of understanding by and among the three cities of Carlsbad, Escondido, Oceanside, San Marcos & Vista for funding of the Innovate 78 Economic Development Initiative. The proposed agreement for two years would have an annual ceiling of $190,000. Expenses would be shared equally for an individual city contribution of $38,000.

C08 CVBID Grant Awards – Adopt City Council Resolution approving seven grants submitted by applicants pursuant to the CVBID Grant Program.

On May 21, 2019, the CVBID Advisory Board approved seven grant applications totaling $45,350 for activities that meet the CVBID Work Plan goals. Below is a list of CVBID Advisory Board approved grant applications for the consideration of City Council for final approval on June 11, 2019.

Discover Vista, Printing and Promotion of Downtown Vista Public Events Grant Amount: $3,500 Addresses CVBID Work Plan Goal: Promotion of public events Date of Activity: ongoing Overview: Print and digital advertising for maximum exposure and attendance of all public events in Downtown Vista.



Discover Vista, Trash Enclosure Management

Grant Amount: $1,250

Addresses CVBID Work Plan Goal: Acquisition, construction, installation and/or maintenance of improvements

Date of Activity: ongoing

Overview: Management of trash enclosures and coordination with EDCO for businesses on Main Street (Los Reyes Tortilleria, Vista Pub, El Ranchero, When Pigs Fly, Wavelength Brewery) to add capacity with more frequent trash pickups, maintaining a clean environment for businesses and visitors.

Discover Vista, Vista Night Out Music

Grant Amount: $3,600

Addresses CVBID Work Plan Goal: Furnishing music for public places/ events

Date of Activity: once a month

Overview: Live music for monthly market to encourage local Vistans and neighboring cities to come to Downtown Vista on a monthly basis. Plan to grow this event and become a known event in the North County, similar to the Sunset Market held in Oceanside.

Discover Vista, Winterfest 2019

Grant Amount: $10,000

Addresses CVBID Work Plan Goal: Decoration of public places

Date of Activity: December 8, 2019

Overview: An annual Downtown Vista holiday tradition, held in conjunction with the Vista Chamber’s Christmas parade, to include a market, grand scale tree and light show, live music, carriage rides, and much more in order to provide a fun community event and bring awareness to Downtown Vista, maximizing traffic to CVBID businesses.

San Diego Brewers Guild, Rhythm & Brews Music and Craft Beer Festival

Grant Amount: $10,000

Addresses CVBID Work Plan Goal: General promotion of business activities

Date of Activity: May 2, 2020

Overview: The San Diego Brewers Guild’s annual spring festival brings craft beer aficionados in the heart of Downtown Vista Village to celebrate local craft breweries and musicians. Guests have the opportunity to sample beers from award-winning breweries, all while grooving to live musical performances and enjoying delicious eats from local eateries. With the festival being hosted in Vista, which currently has the most breweries per capita in San Diego County, the event puts a spotlight on the area. Fans get a chance to see and support small, local businesses, from the attending craft breweries to great local restaurants and shops.

The Backfence Society, Student Art Banners Over Vista

Grant Amount: $7,000

Addresses CVBID Work Plan Goal: Decoration of public places

Date of Activity: City staff to determine exact display dates of the banners based on City of Vista Public Arts Commission artwork approval process, City staff schedules and availability of light post banner locations.

Overview: Vista student artist banners displayed on the light posts in Downtown Vista, similar to the Encinitas program, to beautify the downtown, shed light on local artists and drive visitors to Downtown Vista.

Wavelength Brewing Company, STEMivate North County

Grant Amount: $10,000

Addresses CVBID Work Plan Goal: General promotion of business activities

Date of Activity: September 29, 2019

Overview: STEMivate North County will be a family-friendly, public STEM Festival celebrating and educating the community on STEM-related businesses, activities, and opportunities, and the event will attract attendees to Downtown Vista to enjoy local restaurants and shops.

D1 Proposed GPA and ZC at Corner of Hacienda Dr and Matagual Dr – Discussion -acceptance of an application of a proposed General Plan Amendment and Zone change on property located south of Hacienda and east of Matagual Drive and provide direction to staff.

The existing zoning designation on the property is Estate Residential (E-!), which permits single-family homes wit a minimum lot size of 1-2 acre.

D2 CIP 8296 Pala Vista Park Design – Review and approve the sixty percent design plans for Pala Vista Park.