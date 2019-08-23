Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vista City Council Agenda

Vista City Council Agenda

By   /  August 23, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vista, CA — City Council agenda August 27, 2019 ….

ITEM C3 -Civic Center Building – Expansion Joint Repair – DISCUSSION

D1 – Cannabis Uses …DISCUSSION   

RECOMMENDATION:  Discuss cannabis-related uses that are currently under a moratorium, and provide direction to staff.

               STATEMENT ON THE SUBJECT: Background.  In November 2016, Vista voters approved Measure Z, allowing for up to eleven (11) medical cannabis retailers and a tax of seven (7) percent on gross revenues.  At the same election, Vista voters also approved Measure AA, establishing local cannabis tax rates for any future approved cannabis uses. SEE MORE     ACTION:

ITEM D2 – Proposed General Plan Amendment and Zone Change at the Northwest corner of E. Vista Way and Hillside Terrace ( 600-612 E Vista Way)

PH1 P19-0148 Special Use Permit U-Stor-It 1340 N Melrose

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 8 hours ago on August 23, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 23, 2019 @ 1:25 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

New Art Venue and Artist Reception

Read More →