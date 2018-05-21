Vista City Council Agenda Item

Real Property Sale Agreement – Certain Parcels Located at 751 E Vista Way

From the 5/22 City Council Meeting Agenda

STATEMENT ON THE SUBJECT: The Community Development Commission (Commission) currently owns the property located at 751 E. Vista Way. The property is located along the south side of East Vista Way north of Civic Center Drive and is commonly known as the former Sycamore Creek Mobile

Home Park. In November 2015, the Commission entered into a Disposition and Development Agreement (Agreement) with Monarch Acquisition Company, LLC (Monarch) to develop 179 market-rate units, with six percent of the units restricted to low-income residents (60% of the area median income). The property is composed of two lots totaling 13.42 acres.

The City agreed to process a Boundary Adjustment to reconfigure the two lots as part of the Agreement.

-Parcel 1 is a 7.98 acre net site that is being sold to Monarch for the purpose of developing the 179 unit project.

-Parcel 2 is 5.44 acres and includes open space/creek corridor, future shared parking, and an area set aside for a future detention basin (see Exhibit 5 for the Vicinity Map). Since Parcel 2 is mostly zoned as open space and is not a viable future affordable housing site, the Commission intends to sell Parcel 2 to the City. The City and Monarch have also agreed to share responsibility related to certain future improvements to Parcel 2.

Monarch will construct and maintain a shared parking lot with a pedestrian access path.In addition, they will construct and maintain a pedestrian trail to include pavement, landscaping and lighting (see Exhibit 6, Site Map). Monarch will rough grade the site of the future detention basin, install the underground concrete pipe system for connection to Buena Vista Creek, grade and place fill on Parcel 2 along Buena Vista Creek, install other infrastructure and utilities, and perform restoration of Buena Vista Creek.

The City will be responsible for the design and construction of the detention basin and the underground concrete pipe system for connection to Buena Vista Creek.

Valuation and real property sale agreement. Keyser Marston Associates was retained to prepare a Summary Report (Exhibit 7) in accordance with California Health and Safety Code Section 33433. The purpose of this report is to estimate the value of the property (Parcel 2) to be sold pursuant to the terms of the Real Property Sale Agreement. The conclusion of the report is that the property is valued at $237,000. Authorization of additional funds in the amount of$3,210 is requested to cover Title Insurance and closing costs.

Total acquisition costs are $240,210 and represent full payment of compensation for all interest in the property. A previous land exchange agreement was completed in April 2013 that resulted in the Commission owing the City a differential of$266,150 that has not been satisfied. The purchase price for Parcel 2 will be deducted from the outstanding balance, resulting in a remaining balance of$25,940.

FISCAL IMPACT: The total acquisition cost of Parcel 2 is $240,210, which includes Title Insurance and closing costs. Previous Land Exchange Agreement balance of$266,150 will be applied to the balance owed. Sufficient funding is available in Community Development Commission Unreserved Fund Balance account (No. 1220000.310410).

EXHIBITS:

City Council Resolution No. 2018- , approving a Real Property Sale Agreement with the Community Development Commission of the City of Vista and approving certain related implementing agreements Community Development Commission Resolution No. 2018- , approving a Real Property Sale

Agreement with the City of Vista

Prior Actions Real Property Sale Agreement Vicinity Map Site Map Summary Report

5/22/2018

More information… http://records.cityofvista.com/WebLink/0/doc/1602777/Page1.aspx

VISTA CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP MEETING MINUTES May 1, 2018

The May 1, 2018, Workshop Meeting of the City Council of the City of Vista was called to order by Mayor Ritter at 2:01 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California.

COUNCIL MEMBERS PRESENT

Mayor Judy Ritter,

Deputy Mayor John Aguilera

Amanda Rigby

John Franklin

COUNCIL MEMBERS ABSENT – Joe Green

DEPARTMENT REPRESENTATIVES PRESENT

Patrick Johnson City Manager

Darold Pieper City Attorney

Aly Zimmermann Assistant City Manager

Kathy Valdez City Clerk

Jeff Hahn Fire Department Chief

Kevin Ham Director of Economic Development

Kuna Muthusamy Director of Public Works

Dolores Gascon Director of Human Resources

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION Mayor Ritter led the Pledge of Allegiance.

DISCUSSION D1 MARIJUANA WORKSHOP (cc) City Attorney Darold Pieper provided the staff report.

The following people spoke in favor of allowing for marijuana businesses and the City putting a marijuana measure on the ballot: Roger Free, Matthew Menkee, Joe Greenfeld

The following people spoke in opposition to allowing marijuana businesses and the City putting a marijuana measure on the ballot: Becky Brundage, Barbara Gordon. Kathleen Lippitt, Scott Preece Benjamin Dean, Kelly McCormick. Judy Strang. Erica Leary, Colleen Hervey, Debra Waite (registered opposition, did not attend meeting)

City Council members discussed the following:

• The citizen’s initiative that qualified for the ballot is not acceptable, but likely to pass if no other option is given

• The proposed taxes will help cover the City’s cost, but is unlikely to be a money maker City Council members recommended the following changes to the draft tax ballot measure:

• The range for each type of business listed should be increased by 2%, and the cost per square foot for cultivation should be increased 5/22/2018 C2

http://records.cityofvista.com/WebLink/0/doc/1602640/Page1.aspx