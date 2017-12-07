Vista Christmas Parade Memories

Cindy Tyler….. Watching the Girl Scouts go by in the Vista Christmas parade on Saturday took me back to my first experience with the parade. It was 1964 or 65, I was seven or eight years old, and Brownie Troop 1074 (yes, I still remember that number, no I don’t know why) was marching in the Vista parade. Unlike today’s Brownies who dress up in cute costumes and walk or ride down the street singing, smiling, and waiving, we wore our full dress uniforms and MARCHED down East Vista Way. Our troop meetings were held at the old adobe, and we practiced in the parking lot there, “Left, left, left, right left.” My Mom had served in the Navy, and my dad, and many of the other dads in the troop were Marines, so we had lots of expert helpers to get us ready for our big day. I wish there were video of us somewhere. In my mind, we were twenty or so young ladies, lined up in straight rows and perfect columns, marching in exact cadence. I’m sure the reality more closely resembled today’s Brownies who just look happy and walk!

My family moved away the next year when my dad was transferred to El Toro Marine Corps Air Station, but three years later we were back in Vista for good and the Christmas parade remained an annual tradition for our family. Some years I was a participant and some years a spectator, but it was always fun.

In junior high, I had a friend whose name I can’t now recall, so I will call her Mary, for reasons that will make sense as you read on. Mary’s father was a pastor, and their church entered a float in the parade. The float consisted of a choir inside a “chapel on wheels” and on the back porch of the chapel was a “living nativity” with Mary and Joseph and a baby. The pastor’s daughter played Mary of course, and a doll filled in for the Holy Infant, but none of the boys wanted to be Joseph. So next thing I knew, I was wearing my dad’s bathrobe, had some kind of a cloth on my head, and I was holding a walking stick, standing next to Mary and riding in the Vista parade. The only problem was that I have always been very nearsighted and since Joseph didn’t wear glasses, the person in charge insisted that I not wear mine. With my glasses safely tucked in the pocket of my borrowed bathrobe, I couldn’t see a thing. As we traveled along the route, every now and then I’d hear a somewhat familiar voice call, “Hey Cindy!” and I’d look into the crowd in the general direction of the sound, but I never did identify any of my “fans.”

A few years later, the Chamber of Commerce asked the Vista High School speech and debate teacher to provide a couple of students to help out as parade announcers and Dawn McFarland and I eagerly volunteered. We had a lot of fun sitting at what was then the corner of East Vista Way and North Santa Fe announcing the parade participants as they went by. I believe that was the same year my mother rode in the parade as a member of the Welcome Wagon Club, dressed in an authentic Norwegian costume borrowed from a member of the local Sons of Norway lodge. Since it’s most often parents cheering on their kids in the parade, it was kind of fun to watch Mom on the float for a change.

By the 1980s, I was a mother myself, and I had a lot of fun taking my own children to enjoy the same hometown parade I had grown up with. One year, we were sitting on the curb on South Santa Fe when the parade got backed up a little and a very nice lady on a beautiful horse was stopped directly in front of us. My daughters, Natalie and Kimberly, were about two and four years old and had never seen a horse that closely. The kind equestrian allowed the girls to pet the horse for several minutes, and I think they were very disappointed when the traffic cleared and the parade moved along.

Within a few years, our entourage had grown to add a third daughter and eventually a son. We all enjoyed the parade together each year, and everyone had a favorite. For my son, it was always anyone who was handing out candy. For the girls, it was Miss Vista. They would watch Miss Vista ride by with her sparkling crown and elegant velvet robe and announce, “Someday I’m going to be Miss Vista!” My youngest daughter, Melissa, was especially adamant about that. By the time she was five, she had made up her mind that someday it would be her riding on the back of that convertible.

But the kids were still young, and there were a lot more parades to enjoy. One year, my son was about three or four years old, and my daughters were all going to be in the parade with Girls Incorporated. It was threatening to rain, but we were excited anyway, and after dropping the girls off at their meeting place, little Erik and I chose a spot on the curb at the corner of Main Street (was it still Vista Way then?) and Indiana Ave. and waited for the parade to begin. Unfortunately, the rain began before the parade did, and it was coming down hard. Erik and I huddled close together with a blanket wrapped around our shoulders and an umbrella overhead. We noticed that very few other people were out on the curb and we thought they were all whimps who were hiding from the rain. We heard some kind of loudspeaker announcement, but it was too far away and we didn’t hear what was said. I noticed a photographer across the street with a pretty fancy camera aimed our way, but I didn’t pay much attention to him until he came over and asked our names. The next day, there we were in the newspaper — cute little Erik and his rain-soaked mom, sitting on the curb waiting for the parade that never came. The girls were disappointed that they didn’t get to be in the parade after all, but Union Bank kindly took the group in and kept them warm, dry, and happy with hot chocolate until their parents came to claim them.

Two of my daughters were in the Vista High marching band, and the younger one was in the pageantry corps, so there were many more opportunities to sit on a curb and watch my girls go by. It’s often hard to find your own kid in a group where they’re wearing uniforms and moving quickly, but Melissa was easy to spot since she carried the sign at the front of the band. As the tallest sign carrier, she was the S in Vista. She wore bright red lipstick and a frozen-on smile, and walked the length of the parade. But she never forgot her dream of riding on a convertible.

In 2006, Melissa traded the spandex leotard for an evening gown, and as a Miss Vista Princess, she rode in the parade. The day was warm and sunny and she was very excited to be there. She said she’d chose riding over marching any day. But it still wasn’t quite her dream, and she looked forward to running for Miss Vista again to see if this time she could win the big crown and velvet robe.

In April 2007, Melissa won the title of Miss Vista and enjoyed a year of amazing opportunities. But more than anything she looked forward to “her” parade. We watched the weather forecast carefully, and were dismayed that it was predicted to be another rainy parade. Melissa said she had waited her whole life for this parade and if it was rained out, she would refuse to give up her title for another year so that she could get her parade! Fortunately, while the clouds looked pretty ominous, the rain held off most of the day. Melissa was riding on the back of a Mustang convertible and I was riding in the front. Melissa smiled and waved, you know — elbow, elbow, wrist, wrist, — and everything went perfectly until just as we crossed the parade finish line and the clouds opened up and it began to pour. The weather had cooperated just long enough for Melissa’s dream to come true.

I continued to volunteer with the Miss Vista organization after that and often drove one or more of the girls in the parade in a borrowed convertible. Several times, I got to drive a brand new Mustang borrowed from North County Ford, and I thought that was fun, even if I never went faster than three miles per hour. One year, the pageant director wasn’t available on parade day and I was in charge of the group. I had borrowed my boss’ Mustang and was hanging out with the Miss Vista court members waiting for the parade to start. It was another one of those rainy December days, but the Chamber had advised that the parade was going to go on, rain or shine. We stood in a huddle under an overhang along Mercantile street and debated how we were going to do this parade. My boss had said she wasn’t concerned about her car, but I couldn’t imagine bringing it back to her with a flooded interior, nor was I expecting our other drivers to sacrifice their vehicle interiors for the event. We thought about having someone bring a truck and letting the girls ride in the back, or even just walking. Parade time came and it was still raining and we still hadn’t decided what to do. We were far enough back in the line-up that we had a little extra time to figure things out. And then, just when we had reached the last moment to make a decision, the rain stopped. As if by magic, the rain was gone and the sun peeked through the clouds. Another Miss Vista’s parade day was saved.

In 2015, I took on a new role on parade day – Grandma! I sat on the curb with my son and his wife and adorable little Rhett, who was all dressed up for his first Christmas parade.

The following year, I talked my son into entering a business float in the parade and I walked along the route with my daughter-in-law and tiny grandson handing out candy and flyers. We had brought a wagon for little Rhett and another little toddler to ride in, but he was proud of his newly acquired walking skills and insisted on walking — or rather, running — as much as he could. Even though I was helping corral Rhett, I had a lot of fun giving candy to kids along the route, saying hi to people I recognized, and then running to keep up with our float. I was exhausted when it was over, but I realized later that it was the first time I had actually walked in the parade since 1965!

I still love the parade, and it was fun to participate in a new way this year as a writer for TheVistaPress.com The crowds grow larger and the parade gets more exciting every year. Thank you, Chamber, for making possible such fun memories and family traditions! Here’s to another 62 years!