Vista – Child Abduction/Burglary/DUI Arrest

On August 22, 2018 at approximately 2:15 AM, 32-year-old Guillermo Cruz was intoxicated when he drove to his

girlfriend’s residence in the 300 block of Hillside Terrace in the City of Vista. Cruz jumped a balcony fence and entered

the home through an unlocked door. Cruz abducted his girlfriend’s sleeping 8-year-old son, whom he is not the father of.

Cruz’s girlfriend called 911 to report the abduction and gave a vehicle description.

Deputies responded to the area and Deputy Samuelsz spotted the vehicle driving nearby and conducted a traffic stop. Cruz was detained and the juvenile was removed from the vehicle and his mother contacted to respond. The juvenile was frightened but unharmed. In Cruz’s vehicle there was an empty vodka bottle and he displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol.

Cruz was ultimately arrested for 278 PC – Child Abduction, 207(a) PC – Kidnapping, 273A(A) PC – Child Endangerment,

23152(b) CVC – Driving Under the Influence, and 459 PC – Burglary.