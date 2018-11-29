Vista Cheer Team To Compete At National High School Cheerleading Championships

Letter from the Director of the Vista Cheer Team — I am writing to you in the hopes that you will be able to help us spread the word regarding the Vista High School Competitive Cheer team and their recent bid to the National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, FL in February. This is a nationally televised event that airs each year on ESPN & ESPN 2.

After receiving a qualification, schools from all over the country come to compete. The fact that our team qualified is an incredible achievement. A majority of these teams have athletes who have been cheering their whole lives; the majority of our team has been cheering for 2-3 years tops! The girls are super excited to represent the Vista Community to our nation, and it would be so awesome to get them some publicity before going. I’ve provided a little background information below so that you can better understand our team and why this is such a huge achievement. Additionally, it will be the first time ANY team from Vista Unified has ever competed as a CIF Cheer team.

Until 2015 cheer was not considered a sport in terms of CIF and state sanctioning. This meant that cheerleaders operated their teams just like any other sport, but did not receive the same recognition or consideration. They were viewed as “clubs”. With the sanction being granted, cheer is finally on the same level as football, baseball, softball, etc in our high schools. I, and former principal, Anthony Barela, jumped at the opportunity to institute a competitive cheer team last year, and so this is our second year “in operation”.

This is now my 4th year coaching cheer at VHS, and I was eager to create this team specifically because of our demographics. As you may know, Vista High School has over 60% of our students on free and reduced lunch. Many families are living at or below the poverty line, and my cheer team is a good representation of the diversity of VHS. Cheer is an incredibly expensive sport. Private gyms, where athletes traditionally would go to compete, cost upwards of $5,000 per year. The talent on my team deserved to be competing, but the cost was prohibiting them. By implementing competitive cheer at VHS, I was able to provide an opportunity for girls to have access to the competitive world which is often a prerequisite if they hope to cheer in college. This doesn’t mean that the costs of competing would go away, but by operating as a school we are able to fundraise and help girls from all socio-economic backgrounds participate.

There are 13 girls on my team. The cost for these girls to attend this competition is: $13,728. This covers travel, competitive costs, hotels, transportation, etc. That means that as a team we need to fundraise $1,056 per girl. We’ve done a great job so far, but any added publicity we can get to let the Vista Community know how hard we are working to rep our great city would be much appreciated! As the girls move forward with fundraising until we leave on February 6th, any knowledge the community has of VHS Competitive Cheer would help!

Practice on Tuesdays from 5:30 – 7:30 pm and Thursdays from 4:30 – 6:30 pm at VHS. We would love to have you come to a practice to meet the girls. We will also have a float in the Christmas Parade as well.