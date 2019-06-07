Vista Chamber of Commerce Events

20th Annual Golf Tourney! Join us for the 20th Annual Vista Chamber Golf Tournament. This year, join us at a new location – Vista Valley Country Club and help us raise funds for our beneficiary, USO Camp Pendleton!

Register by the early-bird deadline and receive a free round of golf for Vista Valley Country Club.

2019 GOLF TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION

June Business Mixer At GrandSlam Pizza Vista

Wednesday June 12, 5-7pm

Come make new connections, enjoy a festive atmosphere, and have some fun. $5.00 for members, $20.00 General Admission. Map

Alley Art Festival this weekend!The Vista Art Foundation will host the Alley Art Festival in Downtown Vista this Sunday, June 9 from 1-7pm. Make Vista Weird at this one of a kind festival celebrating all things ART!Visit www.vistaart.org for more info!

Relay for Life VistaHelp raise funds to fight cancer at Vista’s Relay for Life on Saturday, June 22. For more information, to make a donation or join a team visit the Vista Relay page.