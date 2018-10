October Business Mixer At Altitude Trampoline Park…Join us on Wednesday October 10 at 5:00pm for an Octoberfest Business Mixer at Altitude Trampoline Park in Vista. Come network with new people, enjoy delicious food, adult beverages, new business connections, fun contests, great raffle prizes and more! Altitude Trampoline Park is located at 1928 Hacienda Dr. in Vista (map). Cost is only $5.00 for members and $20.00 for General Admission.