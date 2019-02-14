Vista Chamber of Commerce Announces New CEO

VISTA CA – February 2019 – Vista Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce our new Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Rachel Beld.

Ms. Rachel Beld specializes as a Senior Management Analyst and has held positions for the City of Del Mar and Vista. She possesses significant experience in preparing and monitoring budgets, developing contracts and various reports, for City Council and other stakeholder groups, and streamlining department processes. “Rachel is familiar with special event creation and we are excited for her input and facilitation on our big events coming up in the next year,” said Nick Ljubic, Interim Chamber CEO.

Her involvement with projects and programs including marketing and communication efforts, fund-raising, and grant management make her a great addition to the chamber team. “I am thrilled to be working with the team at Vista Chamber to help the company reach its full potential. I trust that together we will do an amazing job to grow the chamber and impact the Vista community in a powerful way,” stated Ms. Beld.

Beld is passionate about the Vista community and is an active participant in Vista events and activities. She is regular at local Vista businesses and enjoys all that the Vista community has to offer.

About Vista Chamber of Commerce… The Vista Chamber of Commerce is a diverse organization that is focused on impacting our community in a powerful way. We interact with the business community, local government, public safety, education, and non-profits who are making a difference. We want to help you succeed in business while making our community the best possible place to live, work, and play.

The Vista Chamber’s mission is to facilitate activities, strategic partnerships, promotional and educational opportunities to benefit member businesses and remove barriers to successful business enterprises.