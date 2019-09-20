Vista Chamber “Meet The Leaders” Event

Levin, Bates & Boerner Horvath to speak at Vista Chamber of Commerce on October 4th. North County Federal, state and region leaders gather for business leaders at event.

VISTA, CA (September, 2019) – Over 150 of the region’s business leaders are expected to attend the Vista Chamber of Commerce “Meet the Leaders” reception and dinner to connect with and hear from local elected officials including U.S. Congressman Mike Levin, California State Senator Patricia Bates and California State Assembly Member Tasha Boerner Horvath on October 4 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe, 640 Alta Vista Drive, Vista.

“The local business community will have an opportunity to communicate directly with their elected representatives on today’s major, pressing business issues,” said Jamie Johnson, Director of Marketing & Communications for North County Health Services. “In an ever changing world, it is even more important than ever that business and politicians have the opportunity for frequent and open communication.”

The event will feature a no-host cocktail reception for attendees and the speakers starting at 6:00 p.m. followed by a three-course dinner and program featuring presentations from Levin, Bates and Boerner Horvath. An exclusive pre-event reception will recognize the support of event sponsors.

Tickets are $125 per person and include the cocktail reception as well as dinner. Sponsorship opportunities range from $1,500 to $5,000 and all sponsorship levels include a table for ten as well as admission to the exclusive VIP pre-event reception. For tickets, contact the Vista Chamber of Commerce at (760) 726-1122 or info@vistachamber.org.

About the Vista Chamber of Commerce …The Vista Chamber of Commerce facilitates activities, strategic partnerships, and promotional and educational opportunities to benefit member businesses and to remove barriers to successful business enterprises. For information on the Chamber of Commerce, its services or its members, see www.vistachamber.org or call (760) 726-1122.