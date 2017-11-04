Vista Chamber Events

|
TCMC Diamond Ball – Nov 18
Prepare for a night of nonstop laughs when comedian and impressionist Dana Carvey headlines Tri-City Hospital Foundation’s 37th Annual Diamond Ball at Carlsbad’s Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on Sat., Nov. 18
, in what is expected to be a sold-out event. The gala raises funds to bring the most advanced 3D mammography screening technology to Tri-City Medical Center, a community hospital serving North San Diego County.Dana Carvey, a well-known actor and stand-up comedian, is widely known for being a cast member on “Saturday
Night Live” and playing Garth Algar in the “Wayne’s World” films. Ticket info
.