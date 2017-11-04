Vista Chamber Events

Vista Business Expo Showcase – Nov 7

Join us for the Vista Business Expo Showcase on Tuesday November 7 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Vista Civic Center. This is Vista's largest networking event of the year. We will have over 30 businesses, craft beer, great raffle prizes (each attendees gets a free raffle ticket), fun food and more. Get your free e-ticket here and save $$ (cost is $10.00 at the door). Presented by: NovemberFest – Nov 18 Novemberfest in the Gardens is a beer, wine and mead festival which supports the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens. 100% of all proceeds go directly to the Gardens and the Amigos De Vista Lions Club, and your ticket purchase helps keep the Gardens alive and growing, provides vital funds to pay utilities, insures upkeep, and drives expansion for generations to come. Join us for a wide variety of local craft beers, wines, and meads from our local experts in the brewing community. Ticket Info here TCMC Diamond Ball – Nov 18 Sat., Nov. 18 , in what is expected to be a sold-out event. The gala raises funds to bring the most advanced 3D mammography screening technology to Tri-City Medical Center, a community hospital serving North San Diego County.Dana Carvey, a well-known actor and stand-up comedian, is widely known for being a cast member on " Saturday Night Live" and playing Garth Algar in the "Wayne's World" films. Prepare for a night of nonstop laughs when comedian and impressionist Dana Carvey headlines Tri-City Hospital Foundation's 37th Annual Diamond Ball at Carlsbad's Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on, in what is expected to be a sold-out event. Ticket info Vista Christmas Parade – Dec 2 Join us for the 61st Annual Vista Christmas Parade in downtown Vista on Saturday December 2 at 1:00pm. Vista Santa Run – Dec 3 Sunday December 3 . Ticket info here. Snow will be falling from the start/finish line. Hundreds of Santas running around the vista village area, and milk and cookies waiting for you after your 1 mile dash. Does it get any better?! Sign up today for the first annual Vista Santa Run on Historical Society Christmas Party – Dec 10 The Vista Historical Society will hold its annual Christmas Party from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 10 , at the Park Terrace Café of the Gloria E. McClellan Adult Activity & Resource Center, 1400 Vale Terrace . Refreshments will be served, and there will be a visit from Santa Claus with gifts for children. There is no charge for the afternoon event.