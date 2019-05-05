Vista Chamber Events



Berry Sweet Volunteers Needed!Looking to help with the sweetest Festival around? We are recruiting volunteers to help with the Strawberry Festival! We are seeking adult and high school aged students to help with the races, contests, and general festival support. Please complete this interest form. Thank you!

Want to know what it’s all about? Check out the video from 2018’s Strawberry Festival!

May Business Mixer @ Dog Haus Biergarten Vista Wednesday May. 8, 5-7pm 227 East Broadway, Vista

Come make new connections, enjoy a festive atmosphere, and have some fun. $5.00 for members, $20.00 General Admission.

SD County Local Bounty Photo ContestTake a photo of your favorite locally grown fruits, vegetables, flowers or nursery plants. Then, post the photo to Instagram or Twitter with #B2UbyH2O between May 1-31, 2019. Winners will be announced weekly on social media — follow the Water Authority @sdcwa. Learn more.