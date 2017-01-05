Vista Chamber Community Events

|
COMMUNITY EVENTS
|
Kids in the Garden: Recycled Art – Jan 14
Kids in the Garden will host its next session on January 14, entitled “Recycled Art and Art Tour” from 10 a.m. to noon at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens. Kids in the Garden features hands-on activities. Class fee is $5 per child. Accompanying adults pay garden entry fee of $5 per person. Pre-registration required: 760-822-6824 or farmerjonesavbg@gmail.com. Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive.
|
Bicicletas and Cervezas – Jan 22
Bicicletas and Cervezas is hosting a fundraiser bicycle ride on January 22nd to raise money for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund in Washington D.C.
Come ride bikes, enjoy Vista craft beer, and raise some money! There is no fee to participate, however there will be a raffle at the final stop. For more details, click here.
|
School Choice Week – Jan 22 – 28
|
NC Veterans Stand Down – Jan 27 – 29
North County Veterans Stand Down will be hosting over 240 homeless veterans and veterans in distress at the First Annual Homeless Veterans event at Green Oak Ranch in Vista. Veterans who attend will have all kinds of medical, legal, material, and spiritual services available to them. In order to make this a success, they are looking for donors. Sponsorship opportunities from $500 to $5,000 are available. Find out more by clicking here.