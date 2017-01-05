Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vista Chamber Community Events

Vista Chamber Community Events

By   /  January 5, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
COMMUNITY EVENTS

Kids in the Garden: Recycled Art – Jan 14 
Kids in the Garden Kids in the Garden will host its next session on January 14, entitled “Recycled Art and Art Tour” from 10 a.m. to noon at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens.  Kids in the Garden features hands-on activities. Class fee is $5 per child. Accompanying adults pay garden entry fee of $5 per person.  Pre-registration required: 760-822-6824 or farmerjonesavbg@gmail.comAlta Vista Botanical Gardens is at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive.

Bicicletas and Cervezas – Jan 22 

Bicletas and Cervazas Bicicletas and Cervezas is hosting a fundraiser bicycle ride on January 22nd to raise money for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund in Washington D.C.

Come ride bikes, enjoy Vista craft beer, and raise some money!  There is no fee to participate, however there will be a raffle at the final stop.  For more details, click here.

School Choice Week – Jan 22 – 28
National School Choice Week .

NC Veterans Stand Down – Jan 27 – 29  
Veterans Stand Down North County Veterans Stand Down will be hosting over 240 homeless veterans and veterans in distress at the First Annual Homeless Veterans event at Green Oak Ranch in Vista. Veterans who attend will have all kinds of medical, legal, material, and spiritual services available to them.  In order to make this a success, they are looking for donors. Sponsorship opportunities from $500 to $5,000 are available.  Find out more by clicking here.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

“Hydration Stations” Coming to Vista Schools

Read More →