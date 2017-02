Michael Tatelbame is Vice President of Human Resources for Kindred Healthcare and leads an HR team that provides guidance and support to over 40,000 employees. He has been instrumental in a number of Company-wide programs, including Kindred’s Culture of Service initiative and a succession planning program for mid-level clinical managers across the organization. Michael has over 20 years of human resources leadership experience and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources and a Master’s in Organizational Development from Loyola University. Michael is passionate about the impact leaders have on the engagement of their employees.