Vista Chamber of Commerce News & Events

|
CHAMBER EVENTS
|
Government Affairs: Public Safety Update – Feb 1
Join us for our Government Affairs Committee meeting on Thursday February 1 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm at the Chamber Office in Vista. Our guest speakers this month will be from the Vista Fire Department and the Vista Sheriff Station. Each will be providing Public Safety updates. This meeting is free and open to the public. An optional lunch will be available for $7.00/person. The Chamber Office is located at 127 Main Street in downtown Vista (map).
|
Mardi Gras Business Mixer @ GlowZone –
Feb 13
Join us on Tuesday February 13 at 5:00pm at GlowZone in Vista for our Mardi Gras Business Mixer. GlowZone is located at 1611 W Vista Way in Vista (map ). Come in your festive party attire for fun photos and selfies. General public entry fee is $20; Only $5 for Vista Chamber members. Come enjoy a festive atmosphere, great networking, fun prizes, great food and more!
|
Good Morning Vista @ Monarch – Feb 16
Join us for our breakfast networking group, Good Morning Vista at Monarch, on the third Friday of the Month from 8:00am to 9:00am. No cost to attend. Light breakfast is provided. Come meet other business professionals & make local connections. Monarch is located at 1850 Thibodo Road in Vista (map).
|
Lunch Mob @ Breakfast Mug – Feb 21
Join us on Wednesday February 21 at 12:00pm at Breakfast Mug in Vista for our networking lunch mob. Breakfast Mug is located at 923 E. Vista Way (map). Bring your business cards and an appetite. There is no cost for this event (but each attendee must pay for their own food) and all are welcome!
|
Beer Committee @ Bear Roots – Feb 22
Join us on Thursday February 22 at 5:30pm at Bear Roots in Vista for our monthly Beer Committee. Bear Roots is located at 923 E. Vista Way (map). This is an informal networking opportunity for craft beer officianados. There is no cost for this event and all are welcome!
|
February Ribbon Cutting
Backfence Society
Central Payment
All-Star Physical Therapy (Open House)
|
BUSINESS EVENTS
|
Servant Leadership Conference 2018
|
CSUSM State of the Community Report –
Feb 8
President Karen Haynes invites you to her 14th Annual Report to the Community, “Stepping Forward” on Thursday, February 8, 2018. Breakfast and Registration are from 7:00 am – 8:00 am with the Program from 8:00 am – 9:00 am. Located on campus at the Event Pavilion in Lot N, complimentary parking available in the structure. Tickets are $35 per person. Click here to reserve your seat.
|
Workshop on State & Local Water Quality Regulation Compliance
There are a plethora of water quality regulations that affect not only how industrial and agricultural sites are maintained, but how routine cleaning, maintenance and repair activities should occur on site. A workshop will be provided FREE OF CHARGE on March 7 at San Marcos City Hall for local property managers/owners and business owners to provide necessary information to assist in achieving regulatory compliance with the many State and local water quality rules and regulations. Register by February 10. Click here to email your registration.
|
BUSINESS NEWS
|
Thank You Long Time Members!
We have 5 members who are celebrating a significant anniversary with us this month, and we would like to thank them for their membership:
Solid Gold DJ Service – 10 Years
Tory R. Walker Engineering, Inc – 10 Years
Ultimate Carpet Cleaning – 10 Years
Operation Hope – Vista, Inc. – 5 Years
Welk Resorts – 5 Years
Get the Vista Chamber of Commerce on Your Business Team TODAY!
|
7 Ways to Use LinkedIn to Grow Your Small Business!
There are nearly 30 million small businesses in the United States, but only half of them will make it past five years. To ensure your small business is in the successful half, we encourage you to capitalize on the various ways LinkedIn can evolve your business.
With LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, you can generate leads, produce sales, and hire top professionals to fuel your growth. Here are seven ways to grow your business using LinkedIn (click for full article):
|
Master Plan Update & Draft Program (EIR) Public Review and Meetings!
The proposed Master Plan Update and its accompanying Draft Program EIR are available for a 45-day public review and comment period through Monday, March 5. The documents are accessible at: PalomarAirportMP.com, and comments can be submitted to PalomarMP@sdcounty.ca.gov.
A meeting to update the public about the proposed Master Plan Update and collect feedback have been scheduled on February 13 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be a presentation to provide an overview of the proposed potential alternatives, facility improvements and environmental analysis. More info here.
|
SBA Releases Disaster Relief Loan Fast Sheet!
The SBA has released a Disaster Relief Loan Fact Sheet to help any businesses affected by the fires, flooding, mud flows and more. Click here to access the fact sheet.
|
COMMUNITY EVENTS
|
Hope for the New Year Reception – Feb 1
Join us for two hours of conversation, learn how to help our clients on their journey to self-sufficiency, and an opportunity to have an impact in our community. We will be celebrating at the newly remodeled Lake House Hotel and Resort in Lake San Marcos on Thursday, February 1st, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Please join us and invite your friends to share in the celebration. Click for ticket information.
|
Love Your Heart – Feb 14
“Join the Heart Health Movement” with a free blood pressure screening at sites across San Diego County and Mexico on February 14, 2018. Last year’s Love Your Heart event helped over 50,000 people get to know their blood pressure numbers and take charge of their own heart health. Click here to find a location near you.
|
The Music of John Williams – Mar 24
The Moonlight Amphitheatre announced its spring event calendar offering concerts and family-friendly entertainment March through May. The calendar is highlighted by the return of the San Diego Symphony to the Moonlight Amphitheatre performing the iconic film music of Oscar-winning composer John Williams on Sat., March 24, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. “Rebels, Raiders, and Supermen: The Music of John Williams features famous excerpts from Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Superman, Jurassic Park, E.T., and more. Click here for ticket info.
|
COMMUNITY NEWS
|
Mayor Ritter Delivers State of the City Address
Mayor Judy Ritter delivered her 2018 State of the City Address on Monday, January 22, during the Vista Chamber of Commerce State of the Community program. The event was held at the Vista Civic Center. To see the highlights, click here. Our friends at the North County Daily Star recorded her presentation. To watch the video, click here.
|
Vista’s Big Give is Underway
The Big Give is back with two worth candidate: Liv & Leona. Please join us as we work to make wishes come true for Liv & Leona! Our community effort to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation is underway, and we need YOUR help to make our fundraising goal. 100% of all donations goes towards the Make-A-Wish Foundation of San Diego and the children they serve. To donate online, or for event information, click here.
|
Temple Heights Changes Names
Temple Heights Elementary has officially changed its name to T.H.E. Leadership Academy. In 2015, the school began its journey to reimagine physical spaces, instructional approaches, and voice of our faculty and students. Our commitment to the social emotional well-being of all students led to the adoption of the “Leader
in Me” program, which is based on the Seven Habits of Highly Effective People by Dr. Stephen Covey. The staff recommended that a committee be developed to investigate a school name change to reflect our vision, values, and history.The name “T.H.E. Leadership Academy,” with “T.H.E.” representing our historical name, Temple Heights Elementary was chosen from 100 names submitted. For more information about T.H.E. Leadership Academy, please read our Rationale and Name Change FAQ.
|
The Foundation for Senior Wellbeing announces new Executive Director
The Foundation for Senior Wellbeingwelcomes its first Executive Director, Sarah Benson, to lead the growing North County non-profit this week. Sarah comes to the Foundation following four years as the Administrative Director at STAY COOL for Grandkids, a San Diego-based non-profit dedicated to engaging seniors in community environmental issues. At STAY COOL, Sarah developed the team of Advisors, located new funding sources and administered the programs & services. Welcome Sarah!